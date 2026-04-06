Around 90 lakh names removed from Bengal voter list ahead of Assembly elections 2026

Kolkata:

Nearly 90 lakh names have been deleted from the electoral rolls in West Bengal, officials said, as part of an extensive revision exercise ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. Of the total deletions, around 63 lakh names were removed from the final list published on February 28, while an additional 27 lakh were struck off following adjudication.

Officials said only those cases that have been cleared by judicial officers after due verification have been retained or re-included in the voter list. Officials added that cases currently pending before the Appellate Tribunal will not be included in the electoral roll for this election cycle and may be considered for inclusion in subsequent polls.

45% of names removed

As per available data, about 45% of the names were removed during the process, while 55% of the cases taken up for adjudication were successfully incorporated into the revised list.

The tribunal has so far heard three to four cases, including some individuals who approached the Supreme Court seeking urgent hearings. However, full-scale hearings are yet to begin, partly due to the absence of dedicated software required for tribunal proceedings.

The Tribunal is expected to prioritise, at the earliest, cases where documents are yet to be verified. It will have the discretion to decide whether such cases should be taken up, including examining existing records or seeking additional documentation. Officials said there is no clear timeline yet for hearings concerning the general electorate.

Supreme Court mandates hearings under the Tribunal's guidance

However, since the Supreme Court has directed that the process be conducted under the Tribunal’s supervision, hearings are likely to begin soon.

Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal is set to visit sensitive and violence-prone districts to assess security preparedness and the overall law-and-order situation ahead of the polls.

During these visits, the CEO will hold meetings with local administrative and police officials, including Officers-in-Charge (OCs), Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs), Block Development Officers (BDOs), and District Magistrates (DMs).

Officials said the aim is to strengthen public confidence in the electoral process, particularly in areas that have witnessed violence during previous elections, including the panchayat polls.

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