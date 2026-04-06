Impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar rejected by Rajya Sabha chairman

New Delhi:

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan has rejected the impeachment proposal moved against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The Opposition had demanded his removal, but with the proposal being dismissed, Kumar will continue in office and no legal proceedings or inquiries will be initiated against him. A total of 193 MPs had signed the proposal seeking action.

Opposition parties had collectively accused the CEC of seven serious charges. The proposal, submitted on March 12, alleged biased and discriminatory conduct, misconduct, electoral fraud and denial of voting rights. The MPs argued that these charges reflected a failure to uphold fairness and neutrality in the election process.

Concerns raised over SIR exercise

A major point of contention was the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of voter lists in states like Bihar and West Bengal. Opposition leaders claimed that the SIR process led to the disenfranchisement of many legitimate voters. They also alleged that the CEC acted favourably towards certain political parties, which they said amounted to biased decision-making. The Opposition cited several Supreme Court judgments to support their claims, alleging that the SIR process had indirectly benefited the ruling party at the Centre. They argued that this compromised the integrity of the electoral process and undermined democratic rights.

How is CEC removed?

It is worth noting here that the process for impeaching the CEC is similar to that for a Supreme Court judge. The removal can take place only on the grounds of proven misbehaviour or incapacity. A motion for removal may be introduced in either House of Parliament and must be passed by a special majority – a majority of the total membership of the House and a two-thirds majority of the members present and voting.

ALSO READ: 180 Opposition MPs back impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar