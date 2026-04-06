Kalpakkam fast breeder reactor achieves criticality, PM Modi calls it 'defining step' in nuclear journey

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed a major milestone in India's civil nuclear programme, announcing that the indigenously built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, has attained 'criticality'.

Notably, 'criticality' refers to the stage at which a nuclear reactor achieves a self-sustaining chain reaction. It is a crucial milestone before full-scale power generation, indicating that the reactor core is operating as intended.

PM Modi congratulates scientists and engineers

"Today, India takes a defining step in its civil nuclear journey, advancing the second stage of its nuclear programme. The indigenously designed and built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam has attained criticality," the Prime Minister said in a post.

He noted that the advanced reactor, which can produce more fuel than it consumes, showcases India's scientific capabilities and engineering strength. Calling it a "proud moment," PM Modi congratulated the scientists and engineers behind the achievement.

New epoch in our civil nuclear program: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated scientists and engineers. In a post on X, he said, "New epoch in our civil nuclear program. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers for your grand success in building the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam. A giant stride towards global domination in power production, this facility will play a critical role in unlocking the power hidden in our vast thorium reserves and realizing Modi Ji's vision of making India the world's powerhouse."

India clears a major nuclear milestone

According to the Department of Atomic Energy, the 500 MWe PFBR reaching first criticality marks a historic step, as it signifies the initiation of a sustained nuclear chain reaction.

With this development, India formally enters the second stage of its three-stage nuclear power programme envisioned by Homi Jehangir Bhabha, aimed at eventually utilising the country’s vast thorium reserves.

The PFBR has been indigenously designed by the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) and constructed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI), reflecting decades of scientific collaboration and technological advancement.

Officials said fast breeder reactor technology allows more efficient use of nuclear fuel and is key to strengthening India's long-term energy security.

About India's three-stage Nuclear programme

India's nuclear energy strategy, led by the Department of Atomic Energy, follows a three-stage programme designed to maximise the use of limited uranium reserves while tapping into the country's vast thorium resources for long-term energy security.

The programme is based on a closed nuclear fuel cycle. In the first stage, natural uranium is used in Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs), which are already operational at an industrial scale. In the second stage, plutonium extracted from the spent fuel of these reactors is used in Fast Breeder Reactors (FBRs), such as the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) being commissioned at Kalpakkam by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI).

In the third stage, thorium, considered a virtually inexhaustible resource, will be utilised on a large scale. This stage will rely on uranium-233, which is bred in Fast Breeder Reactors once sufficient nuclear capacity has been established.