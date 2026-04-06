'Iran could be taken out in one night, could be tomorrow': Trump's warning amid Strait of Hormuz impasse

Washington:

As the conflict in Iran entered its 37th day, US President Donald Trump declared that the United States was firmly in control of the situation and could, if required, overpower the entire nation within a single night. Speaking at a press briefing at the White House, Trump said, "The entire country can be taken out in one night. And that night might be tomorrow night." His remarks came just ahead of the deadline he has set for Tehran to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

In a social media post, the US President announced that Iran must lift the blockade by Tuesday at 8 pm (Eastern Time). Failing this, he warned of targeted strikes on key power plants and critical infrastructure. Meanwhile, Iranian authorities responded that the waterway would stay closed until compensation for war-related damage is provided.

Trump on rescue of second F-15 airman

Trump also praised the military effort that led to the rescue of a second crew member from the downed F-15 fighter jet in Iran. Calling the operation "historic", he said, "I ordered the American armed forces to do whatever was necessary to bring our brave warriors back home." He confirmed that as many as 21 aircraft participated in the initial rescue operation.

Second mission mobilised a massive air fleet

The US President revealed that the follow-up rescue mission was significantly larger which involved a total of 155 American aircraft. According to Trump, the fleet included:

• Four bombers

• Sixty four fighter jets

• Forty eight refuelling tankers

• Thirteen rescue aircraft

He asserted that the sheer scale of the mission reflected the country’s resolve to recover its personnel and maintain operational superiority.