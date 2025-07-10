Kapil Sharma's newly opened cafe attacked in Canada, Khalistani terrorist takes responsibility | VIDEO According to reports, several rounds were fired at Kapil Sharma's cafe in Surrey, although no injuries have been reported so far. Local police immediately cordoned off the area and have launched an investigation into the incident.

New Delhi:

In a shocking incident, a newly inaugurated restaurant owned by renowned comedian Kapil Sharma came under gunfire attack in Surrey in Canada's British Columbia on Wednesday night (local time). The eatery, named KAP'S CAFE, was reportedly targeted in a shooting that has left the local community shocked. As per the information, Harjit Singh Laddi, an operative of the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and a most-wanted terrorist on the radar of India's National Investigation Agency (NIA), has claimed responsibility for the shooting. According to Laddi's statement, the firing was carried out in response to certain remarks allegedly made by Kapil Sharma.

According to reports, several rounds were fired at the premises, although no injuries have been reported so far. Local police immediately cordoned off the area and have launched an investigation into the incident.

