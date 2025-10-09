Did Kapil Sharma's friend Rajiv Thakur takes a dig at Uday Chopra? Know what he said In a recent interview, actor and comedian Rajiv Thakur said that only talent can lead to success. He shared that even with Kapil Sharma's support, he struggled, and used Dhoom actor Uday Chopra as an example to show that fame requires more than just strong connections.

Rajiv Thakur, an actor and comedian known for his comedic timing on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', is often compared to his friend, Kapil Sharma. For the unversed, the duo started their comedy careers together in Amritsar before moving to Mumbai and becoming famous. While Kapil rose to become one of India's most popular TV personalities, Rajiv usually played a supporting role on his shows.

In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Rajiv said that only talent can help an artist move forward in life. He added that without talent, he would not be able to follow Kapil Sharma's lead. While explaining this point, he used the case of Uday Chopra, the son of Yash Chopra.

'Even Kapil couldn't help without channel approval,' says Rajiv

Rajiv said that while Kapil Sharma might help an actor a few times, it’s ultimately the channel and the audience that decide who succeeds.

He added, "Kapil can take me along once or twice, but if the channel doesn’t want me, then that’s that. It took me eight years just to become a permanent member of his cast. Nobody on this planet can do something for an untalented person. Look at Uday Chopra, for example. What did Yash Chopra not have? He had money, the resources, the studio, the directors. But Uday bhai’s career as an actor wasn’t meant to happen. It’s not that he didn’t have the talent, but he had a talent for something else."

Did Rajiv Thakur take a dig at Uday Chopra?

In the same conversation, Rajiv also pointed out that Uday comes from a privileged background; he’s the son of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, and yet, Rajiv claimed, not even YRF (Yash Raj Films) could 'turn him into a star'. According to Rajiv, talent and audience connection matter more than backing and resources.

The comedian said, "People often overlook that not everyone from a privileged background becomes successful. Take my own family, for example. My brother, Uday, is an actor, but he hasn’t had a very successful career. He's the son of one of the biggest filmmakers and the brother of another. Even with YRF, a company known for launching numerous newcomers, we couldn’t turn him into a star. Why? Because the ultimate decision lies with the audience, they choose whom they like and whom they want to see. No one else can make that decision for them."

Rajiv Thakur's role in 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'

For those who may not know, apart from featuring in Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show, Rajiv also starred in Anubhav Sinha and Trishant Srivastava's series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack', where he played the role of the antagonist named Ibrahim Akhtar, aka Chief. His performance was well-received by the audience.

Uday Chopra's known works

Talking about Uday Chopra's acting career, he rose to fame for his roles in films like 'Dhoom', 'Dhoom, 2, 'Dhoom 3', and 'Pyaar Impossible'. However, he later took on a leadership role as CEO at YRF Entertainment, and under him, the company backed projects like 'Grace of Monaco' and 'The Longest Week'.

