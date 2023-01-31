Lionel Messi regrets verbal duel with Netherlands team, says it shouldn't have happened

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lionel Messi in a World Cup match against Netherlands

Argentina skipper and World Cup winner Lionel Messi is currently at the top of his form and career. He has finally won his most desired object, the coveted World Cup trophy, and has cemented his place as one of the greats in soccer history. The 2022 edition was Messi's fifth World Cup and it was probably his last chance to get his hands on the trophy. It is being reported that the Paris Saint-Germain stalwart wants to leave the club and wants to go to a new destination to mark the swansong of his legendary career.

The Argentina skipper has given his first interview after winning the World Cup trophy on December 18, 2022, in Qatar. Messi touched upon various topics while giving an interview to radio Urbana Play of Buenos Aires. He spoke at length about winning the trophy, and his clash with Van Gaal. A total of 17 yellow cards were issued in the match including the one that was given to Messi for expressing dissent on the field.

Lionel Messi said:

It was natural. I reacted that way and many things happened in that particular match. There were many moments of tension and I was in a mixed zone. It just happened. I don't like to leave that image of mine but these things happen. Some of my teammates told me things Van Gaal had said before the game. There was a lot of nervousness and things just came out that way.

Things have been moving quickly for Messi after he won the World Cup. It was a campaign to remember for him. The Argentina great faced a massive setback when they lost to Saudi Arabia in their opening game by a margin of 2-1. Following that match, everything was a knockout for him and his team, but they overcame all odds and ended up winning the World Cup. The World Cup was also controversial for the great one as he had a heated exchange with the Dutch coach after the quarter-final that was played in Qatar. Argentina defeated the Netherlands and marched ahead but the verbal duel between Van Gaal and Lionel Messi grabbed headlines.

