WATCH VIDEO: Fans of Al-Ittihad taunt Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo with Lionel Messi chants

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally started to feature for his new club Al-Nassr. He made his debut in Saudi Arabia against French club Paris Saint-Germain which features his arch-rival, Lionel Messi. Cristiano landed in Saudi Arabia amid huge fanfare but he received a very contrasting welcome from the home crowd. Ronaldo has been treated as a superstar in Saudi Arabia and rightly so but in the match against Al-Ittihad, the Al-Nassr forward received a very surprising reaction.

After the FIFA World Cup 2022, Ronaldo decided to move to Saudi Arabia, a decision that many criticized, but Ronaldo admitted to the fact that he wanted to share his experiences and learnings with the South Asian countries. Unfortunately, things are not going too well, either for Cristiano or his club Al-Nassr. Ronaldo's side suffered a massive heartbreak in the semi-finals as Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Nassr by a margin of 3-1. The defeat came in Al-Nassr's Saudi Super Cup game on Thursday. What grabbed much attention was how Cristiano was treated by the home crowd. Moments after Cristiano's arrival, the crowd started to chant Lionel Messi's name and tried to take a dig at CR7.

Ronaldo has possibly injured himself too. As of now, the injury looks like a strain on his ankle. The Portuguese sustained a heavy tackle from the opposition and as of now, it remains unclear if he will feature in the matches that Al-Nassr are to play in the future. Ronaldo hasn't quite lived up to the promise or his reputation so far. Cristiano has failed to score in his first two competitive games and took only two shots in the entire game on Thursday. The injury might also impact Al-Nassr's chances in the league. CR7 was terrific in the exhibition match against Paris Saint-Germain but since then, his performance continues to be mediocre.

Cristiano's Al-Nassr will now play their next Saudi Pro League match on February 3, 2023, against Al Fateh. If Ronaldo recovers from his injury, he will hope that he gets his rhythm back and plays like a champion that he is.

