Bangladesh: Protests staged outside Indian Mission in Chattogram; anti-India slogans raised

Dhaka:

Protests raged across Bangladesh on late Thursday night following the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was admitted to a hospital in Singapore after being shot in the head last week. The protesters, who have alleged that Hadi's killers have fled to India, also staged a protest outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chattogram.

According to local media reports, the protesters gathered outside the mission's office in Khulshi around 11 pm on Thursday, raising anti-India slogans. They were primarily outside Gate Number 2, but were removed after the security officials intervened. The protesters also raised slogans against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in India after fleeing from Bangladesh.

Osman Hadi's killing

Sharif Osman Hadi was the convener of Inquilab Mancha. He was shot in the head last week while campaigning for the February 12 general elections in the country. Initially, he was admitted to the Bangladesh Medical College, but was later shifted to Singapore. On Thursday, the Singapore Foreign Ministry announced that the 32-year-old has succumbed to his injuries.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is assisting the Bangladesh High Commission in Singapore with the arrangements to repatriate the late Mr Hadi to Bangladesh," it said in a statement.

A vocal Hasina critic

Hadi was a vocal critic of Hasina and her party, the Awami League. He had actively participating the students' uprising in Bangladesh that toppled Hasina's government. Earlier this month, he announced that he would contest the upcoming parliamentary elections, even though the Yunus government has barred him from doing that.

However, the Yunus government has promised stern action against the killers and has also arrested the main suspect's family. Hadi's supporters, meanwhile, have alleged that his killers have fled to India, demanding that the Indian High Commission must be closed unless the accused are handed over to Bangladesh.