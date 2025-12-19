Brown University shooting: Accused gunman found dead in New Hampshire after days of manhunt Two people lost their lives and nine others were injured in the mass shooting at Brown University on Saturday. Investigators said on Thursday that they were exploring a possible connection between the Brown shooting and the attack on MIT professor Nuno FG Loureiro.

Washington:

A man suspected of killing two people and injuring several others at Brown University has been found dead in a storage facility in New Hampshire, AP reported citing authorities. The accused was discovered on Thursday evening and is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As per the officials, the accused was a former student of Brown University. He reportedly attended college 25 years ago.

Officials suspect the man may also have links to the death of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor, who was shot and killed at his home in Brookline on Monday. However, authorities have not yet officially confirmed a connection between the two incidents.

Police links suspect with MIT professor killing

Two people lost their lives and nine others were injured in the mass shooting at Brown University on Saturday. Investigators said on Thursday that they were exploring a possible connection between the Brown shooting and the attack on MIT professor Nuno FG Loureiro.

The university officials said there are about 1,200 cameras on campus, but the attack occurred in an older section of the engineering building that has few or no cameras. Investigators believe the shooter used a door facing a nearby residential street to enter and exit, which campus cameras failed to record.

MIT professor killing

Nuno FG Loureiro, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, died after being shot at his home in Boston’s Brookline. The incident took place on Monday. Authorities confirmed that Loureiro was taken to a local hospital following the incident but succumbed to his injuries the next morning.

Louise Cohen, who lives nearby, said she heard the shots around 8:30 pm while she was lighting her Hanukkah menorah.

Police responded quickly after receiving reports of the shooting at Loureiro’s three-storey apartment building. He was found injured and transported to a Boston hospital, where he later passed away, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.