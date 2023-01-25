Lionel Messi to part ways with Paris Saint-Germain? Argentina skipper might move to 'THIS' club

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lionel Messi to part ways with PSG?

The soccer world is in awe of Messi, the skipper of Argentina has won all the accolades and the world came full circle for him after he won the FIFA World Cup trophy in December last year. The soccer great has been a key member of the Paris Saint-Germain franchise but now it is being reported that he wants to part ways with the club. PSG wanted to renew Lionel Messi's contract this year but it is being said that he is unwilling to sign a contract extension in the French capital.

Messi's contract will expire at the end of the season and as of now, his club future remains uncertain. Before the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup, the club was confident that the World Cup-winning captain was willing to continue but Argentina's triumph in the marquee event seems to have changed his mind. Several reports have emerged that Messi might return to Barcelona FC after he is done with his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Spanish media outlet Marca's report reads:

After Messi achieved the feat of winning the World Cup, winning more titles in France or even another Champions League would not motivate him enough. His former club Barcelona is now being considered as the main contender as the main candidates to sign him. However, one of the conditions that would have to be met for his return to be possible would be for Messi to give up a large part of his salary to adapt to the current situation of the Catalan side and their wage bill.

In August 2020, Lionel Messi expressed his dissatisfaction with the direction of Barcelona on and off the field. The club revealed that the World Cup-winning skipper of Argentina had sent the club "a document expressing his desire to leave" on 25 August 2020. On July 1, 2021, Messi became a free agent after his contract expired. Following his exit, Messi joined French club Paris Saint-Germain on August 10, 2021. Messi's deal with the French club expires in June 2023.

