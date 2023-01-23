Cristiano Ronaldo might come to India and face Indian Super League clubs | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during the Winter Tour 2023 friendly between Paris Saint-Germain and Riyadh XI

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the last leg of his legendary soccer career. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid stalwart has moved to Saudi Arabia and will possibly spend the last phase of his career in Asia. Ronaldo played his last FIFA World Cup in Qatar but he failed to claim the grand prize, the coveted World Cup trophy. Portugal were ousted from the tournament after their defeat to Morocco in the quarter-final stage.

Ronaldo is currently a part of Al Nassar FC and he will continue to play for them till 2025. After his heroics for Juventus, the Portugal captain moved to Manchester United, but after his explosive interview with English journalist with Piers Morgan, CR7 had a massive fallout with the club. Reportedly, nobody wanted to sign Cristiano in Europe. The legendary made his debut in Saudi Arabia against his arch-rival Lionel Messi and his club Paris Saint-Germain. Ronaldo posted a picture of himself with Messi and felt extremely happy to greet him. It is now possible that Ronaldo might come to India and face a few ISL (Indian Super League) teams.

Here's how Ronaldo might travel to India and face ISL teams:

Cristiano Ronaldo might come to play in India in the AFC Champions League 2023-24. Al Nassr is currently no. 1 in Saudi Pro League, if they end up winning the league, they will possibly qualify for the AFC Champions League. Teams that win the Indian Super League winners' shield also qualify for the AFC Champions League. Interestingly, both India and Saudi Arabia are in the West region. If ISL League winners and Al Nassr are drawn in the same group, then we might possibly see Cristiano Ronaldo lock horns with the ISL teams and travel to India by the end of this year.

Ronaldo has had a very illustrious career so far and he has won almost everything. The Portugal soccer legend was criticized heavily for his decision to move to Saudi. Ronaldo had a very subtle answer to his critics and he was vocal about sharing his knowledge and experience with the soccer players stationed in South Asia.

