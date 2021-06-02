Lionel Messi all set to renew Barcelona contract by two years: Report

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Lionel Messi.

The prolonged transfer rumours of Lionel Messi quitting Barcelona are finally coming to an end as the Argentine football superstar is all set to renew his contract with the Catalan giants. As per Spanish sports daily Marca report, Messi has reached a two-year contract with Barca and all he needs to do is sign a new paper to confirm the deal.

His current contract is set to expire at the end of June and with the news incoming, the club fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

As per Spain's popular daily Cadena COPE's Miguel Rico, only the finest of details are to be settled and the Barcelona captain will renew his contract at the club.

After the footballer made his feelings apparent about quitting Barcelona last season over his dissatisfaction on how the club was being run by the now-ousted Josep Bartomeu regime, the speculations were rife that Messi will quit Barca.

In fact, the Argentina star was given permission to skip the team's final game of La Liga so that he can have extra rest ahead of the Copa América and he soon left for Argentina

The 33-year-old Messi has been with Barcelona for his whole career, but he tried to leave following the 2019-20 season, saying he wasn’t happy with the direction the club was taking.

The Copa América starts June 13, when Argentina takes on Chile.

Barcelona finished third in the Spanish league, seven points behind leader Atletico Madrid and five behind Real Madrid.