La Liga 2021-22: Real Madrid host Athletic Bilbao with aim to extend advantage at the top

Spanish league leaders Real Madrid can increase their advantage at the top when they host Athletic Bilbao in a match postponed from the ninth round.

Madrid are four points clear from both Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad in race for the title. The capital giants are unbeaten against Athletic in 12 league matches, with eight wins and four losses. Eighth-place Athletic haven't won in five consecutive league matches.

In the Copa del Rey, Sevilla play at Cordoba, Real Sociedad visit Panadería Pulido and Real Betis plays at CFI Alicante.

Serie A

After losing back-to-back Serie A matches, AC Milan will try to get back on track in the league when they visit relegation-threatened Genoa. Milan have slipped three points below league leaders Napoli, who travel to Sassuolo.

Inter Milan will be looking to take advantage of any slip up from the top two and host lowly Spezia. The defending champion is third, four points below Napoli. Also fifth-placed Roma visits Bologna.