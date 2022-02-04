ISL 2021-22: Proud of my boys and we can still finish on high, says Mumbai City coach Des Buckingham

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC File photo of Mumbai City FC playing against ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the ISL 2021-22.

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham was pleased with his team's performance as they played out a 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Thursday.

David Williams (9') made the best of the opportunity to put the Mariners in front before Pritam Kotal (24' OG) was guilty of heading the ball in his own net.

"I'm proud of the players, we've been locked in our rooms four days before the NorthEast United FC match and all the way through till now. We're doing limited training. I'm very proud of the work that they've done. We tried enough to win the game, but it wasn't to be. But we have to get ready, now for the next one," said Des Buckingham in a post-match press conference, as per the ISL website.

"I've always said judge us at the end of the season, it's not important where you are now we're still in a decent space. If you look at the points table, where we sit with teams with seven games to play, it's important that we finish well. We're still in a good position to finish as high as we can," he added.

The head coach further said that the team will be looking forward to play with the same consistency against Chennaiyin FC and register a victory, "It would be nice to take a win against them again.

We'll just go back to making sure that we play the way that we want on a more consistent basis.

We have been being locked in rooms for a large period of time and you struggle with that. It's the same for most of the teams in the league at the moment.

So we'll start to get that consistency, the more games we play, and that's what's going to happen now. They'll come very thick and fast and they'll give us an opportunity to do that," said the head coach.

The Islanders' winless run stretched to seven games as the reigning champions remained sixth in the table with 19 points from 13 outings.

