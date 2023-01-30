In first time ever, Australian coach Graham Arnold's contract extended for 4 years

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Graham Arnold | File Photo

Graham Arnold will make history as the first person to coach Australia in consecutive FIFA World Cups after agreeing to a 4-year extension as the national men's coach, covering the 2026 World Cup.

Arnold's position was in doubt last year as Australia struggled to qualify for Qatar. He guided Australia to a penalty shoot-out win over Peru which clinched its place at the World Cup, then oversaw Australia's most successful campaign, in which it won two group matches before losing to eventual champion Argentina in the round of 16.

Arnold's contract expired at the end of the World Cup. He had been weighing his future, considering offers overseas, before Football Australia on Monday confirmed he had agreed to a four-year extension.

“I love Australia and I love Australian football and nothing in football can ever match the elation, pride and sense of achievement I and the entire set-up felt in Qatar,” Arnold said in a statement. “The hunger to continue in the role has never been stronger and I know I have more to give to the Socceroos' program and Australian football, where I want to deliver more smiles for our fans as we did in Qatar.”

Arnold is the first coach to receive a second term since Frank Farina. He will first target the Asian Cup in Qatar in 2024. The World Cup qualifications for Australia begin in November 2026.

(Inputs PTI)

