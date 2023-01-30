Dare To Dream Big: Novak Djokovic's speech after winning Australian Open is all motivation you need | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Djokovic with the trophy

Novak Djokovic won his 10th Australian Open title on Sunday, beating S. Tsitsipas. Djokovic's display was as amazing as it comes, but it was his little speech after the game that won hearts and inspired people. He went on to say that no dream is big enough, and it can all be achieved if you don't give up.

"I would just like to finish off by commenting something about Greece and Serbia. We are 2 small countries that do not have tennis traditions, or players to look up to. So, this is a message for any kind dreaming of becoming myself or Tsitsipas - dare to dream big because everything is possible. don't let anybody take away the dream. It doesn't matter where you are coming from. I actually think that the more disadvantaged childhood you have. The more challenges you have, the stronger you become, so Tsitsipas and I are proof of that."

Djokovic won the title for three consecutive years 2019, 2020, and 2021, but couldn't participate in the 2022 edition because he was not granted a visa for being unvaccinated for Covid-19. However, the Serbian reclaimed the Australian Open title for the 10th time and returned to No.1 rank in the ATP rankings by winning the championship. After winning the 22nd title, he equalled Rafael Nadal with 22 Grand slam titles, most in men's singles.

Djokovic won his first Grand Slam title 15 years ago in the year 2008 and that too in the Australian Open. After the legendary player won the 2023 edition of Australian Open, he became emotional and couldn't control tears.

Also Read: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya shocked, disappointed despite series levelling win | READ

Latest Sports News