I wanted to leave but Real Madrid wouldn't let me: James Rodriguez

Colombian star James Rodriguez revealed that he tried to secure a move from Real Madrid last season but they didn't let him go. James joined the Spanish giants in 2014 after an outstanding World Cup in Brazil. He was touted as one of the future Madrid superstars but things didn't go in his favour at Santiago Bernabeu.

James played only 419 minutes in LaLiga last season where Madrid secured the league title after three years. The 29-year-old rejoined Madrid after a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich, where he showed glimpses of his talent but was inconsistent in performances.

"Not playing is frustrating," the 29-year-old revealed on the “Realeza del Fútbol Latino” podcast. "I know I have the conditions to always play, but because of other people, I cannot do it.

"If I were a bad player, I would accept it, but I'm a person who wants to win and always play.

"When you see you don't have the same opportunities as your team-mates, it's hard. I wanted to leave but the club wouldn't let me."

James didn't get on the same foot with coach Zinedine Zidane as he was also left out from the crucial second leg clash against Manchester City in UEFA Champions League this season.

"He has his own tastes for some players and you have to respect that," he added. "I don't get involved with things like that.

"I wanted to go somewhere where I would have played, as I knew that I wouldn't have chances to do that under Zidane because he already has his base."

James has been heavily linked with Los Blancos arch-rivals Atletico Madrid in the ongoing transfer window. The 29-year-old contract with Real Madrid will end in 2021 and the free transfer move next season will be on the cards too.

