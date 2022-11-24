Thursday, November 24, 2022
     
FIFA World Cup 2022 | Uruguay vs South Korea ends in stalemate; score rests at 0-0

The last 7 minutes saw some great action from both sides, but again, no goal to show for all of it.

Kartik Mehindru Edited By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2022 21:04 IST
Both sides had at least a couple of good chances to score a goal, but lacked proper execution.
Image Source : PTI Both sides had at least a couple of good chances to score a goal, but lacked proper execution.

Uruguay and South Korea played a draw on November 24, Friday in what made for great viewing. The possession shifted, but the tenacity to defend did not. South Korea, in particular, were great with their defenses as Uruguay tried everything in their control, but couldn't break in. 

South Korea too favoured the attacking option, and came close, but couldn't close in on a goal. The last 7 minutes saw some great action from both sides, but again, no goal to show for all of it. The draw at Education City Stadium was yet another early World Cup match with a surprising result. Argentina and Germany both lost their opening matches in major upsets.

Also Read: IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Eden Park, Auckland

South Korea, with forward Son Heung-min wearing a mask to protect a broken left eye socket, always looked the more likely to score against the more experienced Uruguayans. The South Koreans were quicker, pressing from the opening whistle. Some South Korean fans wore Batman-like masks in solidarity with Son.

However, in a match with few clear scoring chances, Uruguay had the best chances: Diego Godin hit the post with a header in the 43rd minute and Federico Valverde hit it in the 89th. South Korea attacked from the start and Son excited the crowd every time he touched the ball. He managed only one threatening attack in the first half, however, and did less in the second.

South Korea always looked quicker than Uruguay, but not necessarily the more dangerous. The team’s best chance came in the 34th minute when Hwang Ui-jo sailed a close-range attempt over the crossbar.

Uruguay will next be in action against Portugal, whereas South Korea will go head-to-head with Ghana. 

(Inputs AP)

