IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Eden Park, Auckland

India and New Zealand are all set to battle it out in the first of the three-match ODI series on November 25, Friday.

With the T20 series won, Team India, led by Dhawan would want to come good in the ODI series as well.

The series also holds importance for some of the young players to showcase their skills keeping in mind the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue.

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings score at this venue is 220 compared to 195 in the 2nd innings. Although the 2nd innings average score sees a decline, the ground usually favours the team batting second.

The pitch gets better as the game progresses, but the deck is generally good for batting and hard on the bowlers. It is the same ground where New Zealand chased down 340 vs Australia.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 79 matches played at this venue, 44 have been won by the teams batting second. The weather may be a bit cloudy, and whoever wins the toss, might want to bowl first.

The ground favours the team batting 2nd and the toss may prove to be a decisive factor in the game.

Basic Stats

Total matches: 79

Matches won batting first: 30

Matches won bowling first: 44

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 220

Average 2nd Inns scores: 195

Score Stats

The highest total recorded: 340/5 (48.4 Ov) by NZ vs AUS

The lowest total recorded: 73/10 (26.3 Ov) by NZ vs SL

The highest score chased: 340/5 (48.4 Ov) by NZ vs AUS

The lowest score defended: 153/10 (39.5 Ov) by NZ vs ENG

New Zealand's Squad

Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tom Latham

India's Squad

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant

