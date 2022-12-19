FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi surpasses Pele's 'THIS' feat after World Cup winning night in Lusail

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lionel Messi surpasses Pele's feat in FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi on Sunday got his hands on the coveted trophy in Football when he helped Argentina beat the defending champions France in a thrilling encounter. The Lusail Stadium erupted in joy when Lionel Scaloni's men defeated Didier Deschamps' troops in penalty shootouts by 4-2. For La Albiceleste, their captain Messi starred as he found the back of the nets on two occasions before penalties. The 35-year-old has now gone past Brazilian legend Pele.

Messi ended the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup with 7 goals. In all editions that the iconic Argentine star has been part of, the 35-year-old has scored 13 goals. With this feat, Argentina's captain has gone past former Brazilian Legend Pele in the list of all-time leading goal scorers in FIFA World Cups. The 82-year-old Pele has 12 goals in his name. The tally is led by Germany's Miroslav Klose, who has 16 goals in his name.

Kylian Mbappe equals Pele

Meanwhile, France's star striker Kylian Mbappe has equalled Pele in this tally. The 23-year-old Mbappe became the first player to score a World Cup final hat trick since England's Geoff Hurst achieved the feat in 1966. With his three goals, Mbappe's overall tally in World Cups has risen to 12. The Frenchman scored the highest number of goals in the tournament and won the Golden Boot with his 8 strikes, 1 more than Messi.

The match was a rollercoaster affair in the Lusail Stadium. Lionel Messi opened the scoring sheets when he converted a penalty in the 23rd minute before Angel Di Maria doubled La Albiceleste's lead in the 36th minute. France lacked in the first half but were brilliantly brought back when Kylian Mbappe scored an 80th-minute penalty before beating Argentina's goalkeeper in 97 seconds to level with Argentina. Even though Messi scored another goal in added extra time, Mbappe again brought Didier Deschamps' side level to take it in the penalties, where Argentina triumphed.

