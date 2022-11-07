Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FIFA World Cup 2022: All you need to know about showpiece event in Qatar

The countdown for the FIFA World Cup 2022 has begin as cluster of big teams are in the final stage of their preparations for the showpiece event in Qatar. Stars like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo who will be the major attractions will probably play in their last World Cup while teams like Brazil, France and Argentina will look to continue their supremacy over the world. Ahead of the marquee event in Qatar, here is all you need to know about teams, format and final.

When will the FIFA World Cup 2022 start?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will start on Sunday, November 20 with hosts Qatar playing Ecudaor in curtain-raiser.

How many teams will play in the FIFA World Cup 2022?

Total 32 teams from across the globe will take part in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

How will the FIFA World Cup 2022 format work?

The 32 teams across the globe are distributed into eight groups of four teams each with top two qualifying for the knockout stage.

How will the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 work?

The eight group winners will play the eight group runners-up and will be determined by a pre-mediated draw. in the Round of 16. Winners of the Round of 16 will then play in the quarterfinal with teams further progressing to the semifinals and final of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Will there be a third place playoff match in the FIFA World Cup 2022?

Yes, there will be a third place playoff match in the FIFA World Cup 2022 between the two losing semifinalists on 17th December.

When will be the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played on December 20th in Lusail Stadium in Lusail.

How many matches will take place in the FIFA World Cup 2022?

A total of 65 matches, including 48 group stage and 16 knockout stage matches will take place in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

What are the venues for the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be played across eight different venues in five different cities of Qatar. Lusail Iconic Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Stadium 974, Al Thumama Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Education City Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium will be the stadiums in use for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

