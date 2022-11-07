Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Premier League: Liverpool secure first away win, Arsenal continue to lead standings; Man Utd stunned by Villa

The Premier League (PL) on Sunday saw Liverpool register their first away win of the season after they dispatched Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in London. A brace from Mohamed Salah saw the Londoners off, as they have now lost three PL matches in four. The day also saw wins for the likes of Arsenal against Chelsea, who have now returned back to the summit of the PL standings while Aston Villa stunned Manchester United as Unai Emery returned back to the PL.

Liverpool hold on to lead

Liverpool held off a late charge from Tottenham after Mohamed Salah struck twice to win 2-1 in north London and lift themselves back into the Premier League top-four race.

Jurgen Klopp's side had suffered shock defeats to relegation-threatened pair Nottingham Forest and Leeds in their last two league outings but started fast against Spurs, with a sharp touch and finish into the bottom corner from in-form Salah giving them the lead on 11 minutes.

Arsenal back at top

Arsenal passed arguably the biggest test of their title credentials to date as Gabriel's goal earned them a 1-0 win away at Chelsea and a return to the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners' Brazilian centre-back touched in Bukayo Saka's corner midway through the second half to earn Mikel Arteta's side a priceless three points.

Manchester United stunned by returning Unai Emery

Unai Emery secured Aston Villa's first Premier League home win over Manchester United since 1995 as they defeated Erik ten Hag's team 3-1 at Villa Park.

Leon Bailey scored for Villa in the seventh minute and when Lucas Digne curled in a free-kick not long after there were wild scenes of celebration among the home support. Luke Shaw's deflected strike, which went in off Jacob Ramsey, just before the interval gave lacklustre United hope - but not for long.

