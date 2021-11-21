Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO/DARKO BANDIC Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands in action during qualifying session in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 ahead of the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix.

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Formula One race Live online

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes moved a bit closer to reclaiming control of the Formula One championship race by quickly figuring out the newest circuit on the calendar. Hamilton overcame a nagging stomachache Saturday to beat rival Max Verstappen for the pole at the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix, this week's host for F1's dramatic title fight. (AP)

At what time does F1 Qatar GP start?

F1 Qatar GP will start at 07.30 PM.

When is F1 Qatar GP?

F1 Qatar GP will take place on November 21 (Sunday).

Where is F1 Qatar GP taking place?

F1 Qatar GP is taking place at Losail Circuit Sports Club in Lusail.

How do I watch live streaming of F1 Qatar GP?

You can watch F1 Qatar GP live Formula One Live streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast F1 Qatar GP?

You can watch F1 Qatar GP on the Star Sports Select HD.

What is the qualifying result of F1 Qatar GP?

1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:20.827s

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:21.282s

3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:21.478s

4 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1:21.640s

5 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1:21.670s

6 Lando Norris McLaren 1:21.731s

7 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:21.840s

8 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:21.881s

9 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:22.028s

10 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1:22.785s

11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:22.346s

12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:22.460s

13 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:22.463s

14 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1:22.597s

15 George Russell Williams 1:22.756s

16 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1:23.156s

17 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1:23.213s

18 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:23.262s

19 Mick Schumacher Haas 1:23.407s

20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1:25.859s