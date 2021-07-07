Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England vs Denmark Live Streaming Euro 2020: Find full details on when and where to watch ENG vs DEN semi-final match online on SonyLIV.

England vs Denmark Live Streaming Euro 2020: How to Watch ENG vs DEN semi-final match online on SonyLIV

Euro 2020 England vs Denmark Live Streaming: England will look to make the most out of the familiar conditions as they take on surprise package Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final in London on Wednesday night. The winner of the match will book a final ticket of July 11 against Italy, who defeated Spain in penalty shootout the other night. The Three Lions are hot favourites for the final as they thrashed Ukraine 4-0 in last eight. Denmark, on the other hand, edged Czech Republic 2-1 in the quarters.

The European Championships began a year late because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic but is still being called Euro 2020. The host cities for the EURO 2020 extravaganza are London, Seville, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Budapest, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Rome, Munich, Baku and Saint Petersburg.

England vs Denmark Live Streaming Euro 2020: How to Watch ENG vs DEN semi-final match online on SonyLIV