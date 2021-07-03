Czech Republic vs Denmark Live Streaming Euro 2020: How to Watch CZE vs DEN Quarter-final match online

Follow us on Image Source : AP Czech Republic vs Denmark Live Streaming Euro 2020: Find full details on when and where to watch CZE vs DEN Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony TEN.

Denmark's impressive run in the European championship has given them a chance to book a semi-final berth. Denmark are set to take the Czech Republic exactly three weeks after midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field in the team's opening game. A 4-1 victory against Russia got Denmark out of the group stage after two defeats. Beating Wales 4-0 in the Round of 16 matched their best showing since they won the 1992 European Championship.

Czech Republic will also fancy their chances if Patrik Schick delivers. One more goal would see the Czech Republic forward match Cristiano Ronaldo as tournament leader with five goals. Czech Republic midfielder Vladimir Darida is also set to return after missing the win over Wales with a leg injury.

The European Championships began a year late because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic but is still being called Euro 2020. The host cities for the EURO 2020 extravaganza are London, Seville, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Budapest, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Rome, Munich, Baku and Saint Petersburg.