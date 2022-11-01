Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Champions League: Liverpool & Napoli fight for top spot, Spurs face tough Marseille trip on Matchday 6

The Champions League matchday 6 will see Liverpool entertain Napoli at Anfield with the top spot in Group A up for stake. The evening will also see the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Marseille lock horns as the winner will guarantee a spot in the knockout stage. Atletico Madrid, already out of the Champions League will bid to earn a place in the Europa League.

In Group A, both Napoli and Liverpool - courtesy of their victory at Ajax - are sure to progress, with the two teams to meet at Anfield on the final matchday. Barring a home victory of four goals or more, Napoli will win the group with Liverpool going through in second place.

Napoli are one of only two teams to have won all their Champions League matches so far, with Bayern Munich being the other team. If Liverpool are to win the group, they will have to in by a margin of four goals as a three-goal margin win will not be good enough.

Tottenham will need a result in Marseille on the final matchday of the group stages to be sure of joining Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Although Tottenham (eight points) are top of Group D ahead of Sporting (seven points) and Frankfurt (seven points) going into matchday six, it is still possible for Antonio Conte's side to drop to third in the group if they lose in Marseille (six points) on Tuesday.

The other matches on the night will see Porto host Atletico Madrid while Bayern and host Inter Milan in a dead-rubber. Barcelona travel to Viktoria Plzen as they too will bring their dismal Champions League campaign to an end.

So which teams are already through to the last 16 of the Champions League?

Bayern Munich*

Benfica

Chelsea*

Club Brugge

Dortmund

Inter Milan

Liverpool

Manchester City*

Napoli

Paris Saint-Germain

Porto

Real Madrid

*Teams have already won the group

