Follow us on Image Source : GETTY T20 World Cup 2022: Aaron Finch major doubt for Australia as champions face tough task despite Ireland win

Australia will have major concerns for the remainder of the T20 World Cup as three players including captain Aaron Finch are don’t for the upcoming clashes. Finch adjourned as ‘Player of the Match’ in the contest against Ireland pulled his right hamstring and is now a major doubt for the remainder of the T20 World Cup. The Aussies are already facing major setbacks with Tim David and Marcus Stoinis also nursing hamstring issues. To make matters worse, they have also had a couple of Covid-19 cases that saw Adam Zampa sit out in one of their clashes.

Finch played his best innings for Australia in months, earning him player of the match honours for the Aussies' 42-run win over Ireland at the Gabba, but his night was soured by a "twinge" to his right hamstring during his 44-ball 63.

The 35-year-old took to the field but pulled up sore after a running effort and left the field during the Powerplay without re-emerging for the remainder of the match, with Matthew Wade stepping in to lead the side.

A scan on Tuesday morning will determine how significant the damage is, but Finch himself suggested his prior history with hamstring injuries could spell bad news ahead of Australia's final Super 12s match against Afghanistan and then finals – if the side qualifies.

"Little hammy twinge I think. I'll get a scan tomorrow. Unfortunately, I've had a history with them so we'll see how it goes," the opener told the host broadcaster.

"It doesn't feel too bad at the moment but generally overnight they can stiffen up. We'll get a scan and get the full results. Very hopeful (of playing Afghanistan) but we'll know more (Tuesday)."

There were also hamstring concerns for Tim David and Marcus Stoinis, both of whom were also sidelined while Australia fielded on Monday evening to leave them with three substitute fielders on the ground.

Australia have not named a vice-captain for the tournament but Wade is expected to again take the reins if Finch were to miss any games for the rest of the tournament.

Cameron Green or Steve Smith would be the contenders to take his spot in the top-order, while Ben McDermott would shape as the leading contender to replace him in the 15-player squad if selectors wanted to make that move and bring in a like-for-like opening batter.

Latest Cricket News