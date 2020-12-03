Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sergi Roberto also suffered a rupture in the femoral rectus of his right thigh during the game against Atletico Madrid and will be out of action for about two months.

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto has tested positive for coronavirus, the club has informed.

"After the PCR tests carried out on Tuesday, first team player Sergi Roberto has tested positive for Covid-19," Barcelona FC said in a statement.

"The player is in good health and is isolating at home following his recovery from the injury that occurred on November 21," it added.

Roberto suffered a rupture in the femoral rectus of his right thigh at the end of Atletico Madrid v Barça game (1-0), an injury that means he will be out of action for about two months.

Barcelona defeated Ferencvaros 3-0 on Wednesday night as Griezmann, Braithwaite and Dembele formed a great team up front and scored the goals. They are next slated to take Cadiz on Sunday before their Champions League encounter against Juventus on December 9.