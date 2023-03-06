Monday, March 06, 2023
     
Al-Nassr FC star Cristiano Ronaldo provides aid for earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey | READ

Cristiano Ronaldo aka CR7 has sent a plane filled with care packages to earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey. The donation is valued at $350,000 as per the Marca.

Jishu Bhattacharya New Delhi Updated on: March 06, 2023 15:17 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cristiano Ronaldo helps earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the swansong of his career. The star of Al-Nassr FC is having a rather tumultuous time in Saudi Arabia and is trying his very best to perform according to expectations and the standards that he has set for himself. According to the Daily Mail, Cristiano, in a heartfelt gesture, has sent a plane that is loaded with care packages for the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey. 

The Portuguese superstar has paid for food packages, pillows, blankets, tents, baby food, medical supplies, and milk which will be used for the victims of this natural disaster. The donation is valued at $350,000 as per the Marca. Ronaldo's fans and followers across the game have applauded him for his act of kindness. A devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit several regions of Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023, and it resulted in thousands of people losing their lives. Adding on to this kind gesture, Turkish footballer Merih Demiral has revealed that Ronaldo has permitted him to auction one of his signed jerseys from his collection and the money has to be donated to aid the earthquake victims.

Merih Demiral took to his Twitter handle and wrote

I just spoke to Cristiano. He said that he was extremely sad about the things that happened in Turkey. We have decided to auction his signed jersey which I have in my collection. All proceeds from the auction will solely be used for the victims who have been affected by the earthquake.

This is not the first time that Ronaldo has shown his charitable side. He has made these generous donations in the past as well. He once helped out a child by paying  $83,000 for his brain surgery and also donated $165,000 to a cancer centre in Portugal. The Portuguese skipper and the Al-Nassr FC forward also donated £1 million to Portuguese hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

