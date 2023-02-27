Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in elite list, becomes only second player to achieve 'THIS' feat

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Messi scores 700 club goals

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi has a never-ending love affair with records. Everytime Messi takes the field, he displays great skills and accomplishes new feats now and then. The Argentina skipper, who won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year has continued to perform for Paris Saint-Germain and it doesn't look as if he is going to stop anytime soon. The Argentina skipper scored the 700th goal of his club career and helped PSG secure an easy win over Marseille by a margin of 3-0. Not only Messi, but Kylian Mbappe to scored his 200th goal for PSG.

After winning the World Cup, many believe that Messi has surpassed his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo and has cemented his legacy as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), but he is still carrying on and has now become only the second player after Cristiano Ronaldo to score a total of 700 club goals. Portuguese skipper Cristiano Ronaldo with 701 club goals ended his association with European football and is now playing for Al-Nassr FC in Saudi Arabia. Interestingly, if Messi scores two more goals, he will surpass Ronaldo with the most goals in the history of European club football.

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi stuns Toulouse FC with an outrageous goal

Messi has achieved this record in 840 games, 103 games less than Cristiano Ronaldo. Interestingly, Messi scored the majority of his goals for Barcelona. The Argentina skipper scored 672 goals for Barca and the remaining 28 of them have come for the French club PSG. Messi who left Barcelona FC in 2021 is contracted to play with Paris Saint-Germain till June 2023. Paris Saint-Germain finally have their Ligue 1 campaign back on track. They outplayed their opposition Marseille by a margin of 3-0. Earlier there were reports of Messi wanting to leave PSG. FC Barcelona coach Xavi has said that the doors are open for Messi and it will depend a lot on him. Xavi also said that he is in regular touch with Lionel Messi and only he gets to decide the course of his future.

Latest Sports News