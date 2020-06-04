Zlatan Ibrahimovic's recovery 'proceeding well without complications': AC Milan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who joined AC Milan in January, suffered from a calf-injury last month.

Star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is on his way back to recovery, his club A.C. Milan said on Thursday. Ibrahimovic is recovering from a calf injury that he had suffered last month.

"Ibrahimovic has undergone a check-up following the injury to his right soleus muscle. His recovery is proceeding well, without complications and a new check-up is to be expected in about 10 days," the club said in a statement.

38-year-old Ibrahimovic joined the club in his second stint in January and has since sparked a revival in the club's fortunes before Italian football went into a freeze due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Milan's season will now restart with their Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Juventus on either June 12 or 13. Their first Serie A match is at Lecce on June 22. The Serie A season will now run until August 2.

The decision, announced by Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora after less than an hour of virtual discussions with officials from the Italian Football Federation and representatives of Serie A, players, coaches, and referees on Thursday, comes after weeks of contentious talks and widespread media speculation on the topic.

"Italy is reopening (and) it is correct that the football season should restart as well," Spadafora told reporters.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage