UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin can see 'no way' Liverpool could finish season without Premier League title

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Liverpool are presently 25 points clear at the top

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin belives that in no way Liverpool could finish the presently-halted Premier League season without the title. Ceferin said that Liverpool would undoubtedly end the 2019/20 season with their maiden first-division title since 1989-90 season, if the season resumes post the coronavirus pandemic. But if the season fails to resume, there would be no other option but to nullify the season.

Liverpool, managed by Jurgen Klopp, are presently 25 points clear at the top of the table and Manchester City placed second with eight more games to go.

"I see no way for Liverpool to stay untitled. If the championship resumes, they will almost certainly win it - theoretically, it has not yet reached the guaranteed level, but it is practically close," Ceferin told Slovenian sports daily Ekipa.

"However, if it could not be played, it would also be necessary to announce the results in some way and find some key on how the champions should be determined. And, of course, again I do not see a scenario in which that would not be Liverpool.

"I understand that fans will be disappointed if it happens in an empty stadium or even at the green table, but I believe they will win the title one way or another."

Ceferin is also hopeful of resumption of the leagues in Spain and Italy, the countries most affected by the pandemic.

He added: "I'm an optimist. I am optimistic that we will see the conclusion of the Spanish championship, I am optimistic that we will see the conclusion of the Italian one, and I am optimistic in general.

"Of course, I cannot guarantee anything, I cannot promise anything. It will all depend on the situation in the individual countries, it will all depend on whether the circumstances are good enough for you to avoid endangering anyone by playing football."