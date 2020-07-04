Cristiano Ronaldo scores from free kick as Juventus beat Torino 4-1

Image Source : AP Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his side's third goal, during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Torino, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin

Cristiano Ronaldo finally scored with a free kick in the Italian league to help Juventus beat Torino 4-1 on Saturday in a match which also saw Gianluigi Buffon set the Serie A appearance record.

Ronaldo scored Juve’s third goal to take his tally to 25 league goals this season, four behind Lazio forward Ciro Immobile who leads the Serie A goalscoring charts.

It was the 46th club goal Ronaldo had scored in his career direct from a free kick but his first in nearly two seasons with Juventus.

Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado had scored in the first half before Andrea Belotti's penalty kick reduced the deficit. Torino defender Koffi Djidji netted an own-goal late on.

Juventus moved seven points clear of second-place Lazio, which hosts AC Milan later. Relegation-threatened Lecce was also playing later against Sassuolo.

The Turin derby was Buffon’s 648th appearance in Italy’s top flight, moving the 42-year-old 'keeper one ahead of AC Milan great Paolo Maldini, who set the record in 2009. Buffon matched this record on Dec. 18 against Sampdoria.

Buffon only had a couple of saves to make before being faced with a penalty in first-half stoppage time after Matthijs de Ligt was somewhat harshly judged to have handled the ball.

Buffon got a hand to Belotti’s penalty.

Juventus had taken the lead in the third minute when Cuadrado threaded the ball through for Dybala, who beat two defenders before curling in his fifth goal in as many Serie A matches.

Juve doubled its advantage in the 29th when Ronaldo ran from well inside his own half to the penalty area and rolled the ball across for Cuadrado to fire into the bottom left corner.

And Ronaldo got on the scoresheet himself in the 61st, floating the free kick over the wall and into the top left corner.

Matters went from bad to worse for Torino when Djidji turned Douglas Costa's cross into his own net.

The only sour note for Juventus was that Dybala was booked as well as De Ligt and both will be suspended for Tuesday’s match against Milan.

