Scottish side Celtic FC take 'significant reduction' in salaries amid coronavirus pandemic

Celtic FC has announced that its players and coach Neil Lennon have volunteered to take a significant reduction in salaries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Scottish champions announced on Friday that Lennon and the entire first-team squad, as well as several members of Celtic's backroom and executive staff, have agreed the cut and to defer "a significant proportion of their earnings" between April and June.

"We are well aware of the economic realities and are very willing to play our part in recognising them. We will come through this in unity and then look forward to the challenges ahead," Lennon said in a statement.

"We also know that many within society, including our own support, are facing distress and, in some cases, tragedy," he added.

Celtic, chasing a ninth successive league title, were 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership when domestic action was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak which has so far claimed over 1,00,000 lives across the world.

"I would like to pay tribute to Neil and the players for their desire to play their part," Celtic Chief Executive Peter Lawwell said.

"I am also grateful to my own executive team for the commitment they have devoted to this outcome in very difficult working circumstances."

Rangers, Celtic's arch-rivals, have also announced that coaches, players and directors would take a three-month wage deferral.

Premier League clubs Southampton and West Ham have also announced the same.

