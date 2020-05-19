Manchester United to refund season ticket holders, urge fans to stay away from behind-closed-doors fixtures

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United

Manchester United says it will refund fans with season tickets for the games they won’t be able to attend during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League season was suspended in March with United fifth in the standings. United has four home games left.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is expected to return to training club’s Carrington training base from May 19 onwards following a unanimous vote by all Premier League clubs to go ahead with training in small groups give that the league is eyeing a return soon.

Premier League 2019/20 season is expected to begin in June although the date is yet to be decided.

The email read: “We share your disappointment that you will not be able to watch United in person from within the stadium, but we would encourage you to give your continued loyal support from the comfort and safety of your home.

“To help with that, the Premier League and their media partners will work to deliver the best broadcast coverage of our games.

“We also ask for your co-operation not to travel to any stadiums at which we are playing on matchdays. By supporting from home and following government guidance, you will be playing your part to keep your friends and family and all United fans safe.

“This united effort to stay at home will give us the best chance of protecting the health of everyone in our community.”

