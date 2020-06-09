Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Would be 'very nice' to play for Lionel Messi's Barcelona: Paulo Dybala

Juventus star Paulo Dybala confessed his desire to play for defending La Liga champions Barcelona. Dybala, who is often considered as the heir to Lionel Messi's throne at Argentina, said it will be very nice to play for Barcelona.

Dybala, who was linked to a move to Tottenham Hotspurs in 2019, has been in excellent form with Juventus as he has netted 13 goals and provided seven assists in 34 games this season.

The 26-year-old said the Barcelona is a huge team and Messi's presence makes it even bigger.

"The truth is that Barcelona is huge team worldwide and with Messi there even bigger," he told CNN.

"It would be very nice, but Juventus is also an incredible club, very big, full of history, where there are currently great players.

However, Dybala claims in Juventus Gianluigi Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo make the club one of the biggest.

"There's enough quality here to make two teams and the chance to play with [Gianluigi] Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo, who make the club even bigger."

"For now there is nothing, really. I have a year and a half left on my contract, which is not much, and I understand that with all this that has happened [coronavirus] it isn't easy for the club, but other players have also renewed, so we are here waiting," he said.

Dybala, who is expected to extend his contract at Juventus, said that he has a great appreciation for the club.

"Obviously I am a player of this club and I am happy to be here. People love me very much and I love the people very much. I have great appreciation for the club and the people who are here, I have a good relationship with my president and surely at some point they will come to chat – or maybe not, I don't know.

"At some point maybe there may be some possible renewal, but it depends on Juventus," said Dybala.

