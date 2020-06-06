Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jadon Sancho slams DFL's decision to fine him, later deletes tweet

Borussia Dortmund duo Jadon Sancho and Manuel Akanji have been fined by German Football League (DFL) for breaking stringent health guidelines to get haircuts at home.

Sancho criticised the decision, calling it an "absolute joke" in a tweet that he later deleted, according to BBC Sport.

While hairdressers and hair salons have resumed services in Germany, they can only function with stringent rules in place including the wearing of protective equipment. The DFL's decision came after photos emerged of Sancho and Akanji having haircuts at their home without any protective equipment on.

"The players from Borussia Dortmund had obviously violated general hygiene and infection protection standards at home hairdressing appointments and in particular the medical-organisational concept of the DFL task force," said the DFL in a statement.

"There is no question that professional footballers also have to have their hair cut. However, this currently has to be done in accordance with the medical-organisational concept."

Sancho had earlier sent out a powerful message during Dortmund's Bundesliga match against Paderborn. Sancho, who netted a hat-trick in the game, revealed 'Justice for George Floyd' message on his t-shirt which was broadcast around the world.

The entire Dortmund squad later took a knee at their training facility and the picture was shared by defender Mats Hummels on his Twitter handle, which was later retweeted by the club.

