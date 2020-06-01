Italy considering allowing fans in football matches from July

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Serie A in Italy will begin from June 20, with Coppa Italia ties taking place before the league.

Italian football authorities are considering the possibility of allowing fans into stadiums starting next month.

The Italian league is set to resume on June 20 with no spectators allowed. There are also strict rules limiting the number of people in the stadium to 300. That includes both teams, staff and journalists.

Italian media are reporting that the soccer federation could discuss the possibility of increasing that number and permitting a vastly reduced number of fans.

Federation president Gabriele Gravina says “it’s something I really wish for with all my heart.”

Gravina says “it’s unthinkable that in a stadium that can hold 60,000 there’s not space for a small percentage of fans with the necessary precautions.”

The Italian league will become the fourth major European football league to begin amid the coronavirus pandemic. While the Bundesliga resumed last month, the La Liga in Spain is scheduled to restart next week.

In England, the Premier League is planned for resumption on June 17, with FA Cup quarterfinal ties taking place on June 27-28.

The French football federation already decided to cancel the remainder of the football season amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Dutch football federation also called-off the Eredivisie season.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage