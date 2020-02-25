Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dwight Yorke, Louis Saha to attend Manchester United's fan event in March

Former strikers Dwight Yorke and Louis Saha will be in attendance as English football giants Manchester United returns to India with its fan event, #ILOVEUNITED.

The event will be hosted here on March 15 including a live match screening of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United.

Yorke and Saha will be meeting fans throughout the day and offering their expert insight into the game with pre and post-match analysis.

Fans in Delhi will also be able to enjoy a full day of activities before the live screening event, at the #ILOVEUNITED fan zone at Amphitheatre DLF Cyber Hub in Gurugram.

The #ILOVEUNITED fanzone is open to all fans and guests will not require a ticket to attend, a statement said.

"Football is becoming increasingly popular in India and the country boasts the club's second highest fan base. We have recently announced that our academy team will be visiting in the summer for a cultural tour of Mumbai and we have hosted #ILOVEUNITED in India on five previous occasions. Over 50,000 fans applied for tickets collectively across these events, and we envisage our return to Delhi to be just as popular.

"#ILOVEUNITED has connected millions of Manchester United fans over the last five years, engaging with our fans on a global scale across visits to 19 cities around the world," Manchester United's Director of Partnerships, Sean Jefferson said.