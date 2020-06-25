Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League Live Streaming in India: Watch CHE vs MAN City live football match

Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League Live Streaming in India: Anything other than a win for second-place Manchester City against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge will see Liverpool capture their first English league championship since 1990. Chelsea have a history of clinching the title for another team. In 2016, the Blues came from behind to hold Tottenham 2-2 at home for a draw that allowed Leicester to secure the most improbable title triumph in the history of English football. Chelsea are in fourth place and looking for a victory to restore a five-point gap to Manchester United and Wolves in the race for Champions League qualification. Here are the details of when and where to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City live football match online and on television.

Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League Live Streaming in India

When is the Premier League match between Chelsea vs Manchester City?

The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Manchester City will take place on Thursday, June 25 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League match between Chelsea vs Manchester City?

The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Manchester City will start at 12:45 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League match between Chelsea vs Manchester City being played?

The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Manchester City will be played at the Stamford Bridge.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League match between Chelsea vs Manchester City?

The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Manchester City will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Premier League match between Chelsea vs Manchester City?

The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Manchester City will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage