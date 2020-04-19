Image Source : GETTY IMAGES African Champions League, Confederation Cup postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus outbreak

The African Champions League and African Confederation Cup finals, formerly scheduled to take place in May, have been postponed due to the spread of COVID-19, officials announced.

"The finals of the Confederation Cup and Champions League 2019/20 have been put on hold until further notice," said a statement on Saturday from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Xinhua news reports.

"The new schedule will be communicated in due time after consultation with the various stakeholders," added the statement by CAF, which had already postponed the semifinals.

The Cameroonian port city of Douala had been chosen to stage the Champions League final on Friday, May 29, at the recently built 50,000-seat Japoma Stadium.

The Confederation Cup final was to have been played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the Moroccan capital Rabat on Sunday, May 24.

Cairo based teams Al Ahly and Zamalek and Casablanca sides Raja and Wydad had reached this season's two-leg Champions League semifinals, scheduled for May 1/2 and 8/9.

Moroccan sides Hassania Agadir and Renaissance Berkane, Guinean club Horoya and Egyptian outfit Pyramids were through to the Confederation Cup semifinals, scheduled for May 3 and 10.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage