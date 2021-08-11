Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES WTC: India, England docked two points each for slow over-rate

India and England have been docked two World Test Championship points each after the first game of the series in Nottingham for slow over-rate. In addition, both the sides have also been fined 40% of match fees.

The first Test ended in a draw, with both sides left frustrated after the final day was washed away entirely. India needed 157 runs to secure a victory in the game, while England needed nine wickets as overcast weather conditions had poised for an exciting finish to the game on the fifth day.

The Test also marked the beginning of the second edition of the World Test Championship.

The second match of the five-Test series will be played in Lord's from August 12.

Earlier, the first Test saw a dominant start from the Indian team to the series, as they bowled the English team out twice before putting themselves in a strong position for victory.

England were bowled out on 183 in the first innings, while India, riding on makeshift opener KL Rahul's 84 and Ravindra Jadeja's 56, scored 278.

Joe Root, then, slammed a century to hand India a 209-run target, but the rain on the final day meant the series remained 0-0 entering the second Test.

Ahead of the Lord's Test, Mayank Agarwal, who was ruled out of the Nottingham game due to concussion injury, returned to training session. However, Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav continue to remain in quarantine.