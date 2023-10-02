World Cup 2023 Warm-up matches live streaming: When on which channels to watch ENG vs BAN, NZ vs SA in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/AP England will be up against Bangladesh and New Zealand take on South Africa in World Cup warm-up matches on October 2

It seems like the rain is following wherever cricket is happening. Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh and now even India hasn't been left as out of five warm-up matches that have taken place so far ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, three were washed out. Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram both witnessed rain in the first two days of the warm-ups and the fans, players and teams will hope for a much better weather on Monday, October 2.

However, it doesn't seem like weather gods are listening as at both venues, there is an 85 per cent chance of rain throughout the day. So, if the forecast is anything to go by, we'll be lucky to get any play. South Africa whose first warm-up game was washed out in the Kerala capital have been in the same city for a few days and will be eager to get out on the field. New Zealand, their opponents on the other hand, are coming off hammering Pakistan in the first warm-up in Hyderabad.

Similarly in the other warm-up game, there was no play possible for England against India and the Jos Buttler-led side will be eager to be out there on the field. While Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in the first game, but if the match takes place, England will be a completely different gravy to taste for them but will provide a good opportunity to test themselves against the best before the World Cup.

When and where to watch World Cup 2023 warm-up matches on October 2 live on TV and OTT in India?

England and Bangladesh

The England-Bangladesh warm-up game will take place at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. The telecast will begin from 1:50 PM IST on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD channels on TV. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

New Zealand vs South Africa

The New Zealand-South Africa warm-up game will take place at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium. The telecast will begin from 1:50 PM IST on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada channels on TV. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Latest Cricket News