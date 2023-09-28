World Cup 2023: Preparations in full swing at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of curtain raiser

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium situated in Motera's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave is all set to host the opening game of the ICC World Cup 2023. The iconic venue will be hosting crucial games of the mega tournament in India and is looking ready to stun the cricket world in new pictures surfaced online.

The World's largest stadium, seating capacity of 134,000 spectators, hosts the World Cup opening game between champions England and last edition's runner-up New Zealand on October 5. The much-celebrated India vs Pakistan match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. Pakistan Cricket team has arrived in India for the first time since the T20 World Cup in 2016. The Ahmedabad Stadium will be witnessing five ODI World Cup matches including the Indo-Pak clash. It will host the mega clash between England and Australia on November 4.

The venue will also get the honour to host the tournament final on November 19. As per the group stage schedule, only England are getting to play at the Ahmedabad Stadium more than once. Other than India and Pakistan, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan will get to play at the largest stadium (in terms of capacity) in the world.

Narendra Modi Stadium gets new banners for the World Cup 2023 and the glass entrance is also highlighted with a huge animated picture of a famous trophy.

ICC World Cup 2023 matches at Narendra Modi Stadium

Oct 5 - England vs New Zealand

Oct 14 - India vs Pakistan

Nov 4 - Australia vs England

Nov 10 - South Africa vs Afghanistan

Nov 19 - Final

ODI Records at Narendra Modi Stadium

Matches Played - 28

Matches won while batting first - 16

Matches won while bowling first - 12

Average 1st innings score - 235

Average 2nd innings score - 203

Highest total - 365/2 by South Africa against India in Feb 2010

Lowest total - 85/10 by Zimbabwe vs West Indies in Oct 2016

