Wednesday, October 18, 2023
     
  World Cup: Mitchell Santner's gravity defying catch against Afghanistan leaves spectators spellbound | WATCH

New Zealand are on the verge of scripting their fourth consecutive win in the ongoing World Cup. They have already defeated the defending champions England, the Netherlands and Bangladesh and are second on the points table behind India based on their net run rate (NRR).

Kumar Rupesh New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2023 20:58 IST
Mitchell Santner celebrating a dismissal with teammates Tom Latham and Will Young.

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner was at his acrobatic best in Chepauk on Wednesday as he pulled off a gravity-defying catch to help his teammate Lockie Ferguson dismiss the Afghanistan captain Hasmatullah Shahidi.

The incident happened on the final delivery of the 14th over. Ferguson who is renowned for his lethal pace tested Shahidi with a well-directed short delivery and the latter could somehow put his bat to the ball after being hurried into the pull shot.

Shahidi swivelled to play the pull shot but the contact wasn't great and the ball ballooned towards the square leg region. Santner, who was patrolling the square leg region anticipated the catch brilliantly and leapt in the air to pull off what will certainly go down as one of the best catches in the ongoing tournament.

Santner backpedalled, timed his jump to perfection and grabbed the ball remaining midway suspended in the air.

Santner's spectacular grab left the spectators spellbound and brought an end to Shahidi's laborious struggle in the middle. Shahidi didn't seem like taking Afghanistan's run-chase the desired way and got out at an individual score of 8 off 29 balls at a strike rate of 27.58, with just a solitary boundary.

Watch the video:

