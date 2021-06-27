West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming: How to Watch WI vs SA 2nd T20I Live Online on FanCode

West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming: How to Watch WI vs SA 2nd T20I Live Online on SonyLIVWI vs SA Live: After registering an emphatic 8-wicket win over South Africa in the first T20I, Kieron Pollard's West Indies will aim for a 2-0 lead in the five-match series on Sunday. Evin Lewis made 71, including a half-century from 22 balls, to steer the West Indies to an eight-wicket win. South Africa fell short of a par total when it was held to 160-6 from its 20 overs after being sent in. Lewis took his 71 runs from only 35 balls and shared partnerships of 85 for the first wicket with Andre Fletcher and 39 for the second with Chris Gayle to set up the West Indies’ win. When he was out in the 12th over, the West Indies were 124-2 and within sight of victory. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming Online on FanCode.
At what time does West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I start?
West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I starts at 11.30 PM.
When is West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I?
West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I will take place from June 26 in National Cricket Stadium, Grenada.
How do I watch live streaming of the West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I?
You can watch West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I live cricket streaming match on FanCode.
Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I?
There will be no TV telecast of West Indies vs South 2nd T20I.
What are the squads for West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I?
West Indies Squad: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Kevin Sinclair, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Obed McCoy
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, Aiden Markram, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Reeza Hendricks, Beuran Hendricks