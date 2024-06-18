West Indies smash highest powerplay score in T20 World Cup history, register their best total in tournament

Follow us on Image Source : AP West Indies opened an exhibition of belligerent hitting against Afghanistan in the final Group C match in T20 World Cup 2024

West Indies exhibited an absolute clinical display of big-hitting in their final Group C match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Monday, June 17 (local time) in Saint Lucia as the co-hosts registered their highest team total in tournament history. It was a record-breaking day for the West Indies, who equalled the record of most runs in an over in the T20 World Cup (36), smashed the highest score in powerplay in the tournament history (92) and later went on to register the joint-fourth highest team score in the tournament.

Nicholas Pooran was the star of the show for the West Indies as the former white-ball skipper missed a well-deserved century by two runs after being run out on 98. Pooran with the help of sizeable partnerships with Johnson Charles, Shai Hope and skipper Rovman Powell helped West Indies get to a huge score of 218 runs after Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Highest powerplay score in T20 World Cup

92/1 - WI vs AFG (St Lucia, 2024)

91/1 - NED vs IRE (Sylhet, 2014)

89/3 - ENG vs SA (Mumbai, 2016)

83/0 - SA vs ENG (Mumbai, 2016)

82/2 - IND vs SCO (Dubai, 2021)

Highest team score in T20 World Cup

260/6 - Sri Lanka (vs Kenya), Johannesburg 2007

230/8 - England (vs South Africa), Mumbai 2016

229/4 - South Africa (vs England), Mumbai 2016

218/4 - India (vs England), Durban 2007

218/5 - West Indies (vs Afghanistan), St Lucia 2024

Highest team score for West Indies in T20 World Cup

218/5 vs Afghanistan, St Lucia 2024

205/6 vs South Africa, Johannesburg 2007

205/4 vs Australia, Colombo 2012

After playing on slow surfaces in Guyana and Trinidad, West Indies unleashed their power and belligerence to give a gentle reminder to everyone as to what's to come in the Super 8 as they finished the group stage with a bang at a packed Daren Samy National Stadium in Gros Islet. None of the Afghanistan bowlers had any effect, including the leading wicket-taker, Fazalhaq Farooqi and West Indies utilised their power and depth in the batting line-up to the fullest.