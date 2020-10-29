Watch: Sachin Tendulkar shares video from his final Ranji match; interacts with Haryana players

Image Source : YOUTUBE/SACHIN TENDULKAR Sachin Tendulkar has shared a video from his final Ranji Trophy match which took place between October 27-30 in 2013 against Haryana.

Sachin Tendulkar played his final Ranji Trophy match from October 27-30 in 2013 at the Chauhary Bansi Lal Stadium in Rohtak against Haryana. The Indian batting great looked back on the game on its seventh year, as he shared a video where he could be seen having a conversation with the Haryana players.

Tendulkar scored an unbeaten 79 off 175 balls on a tricky Lahli pitch in the second innings as Mumbai defeated Haryana by four wickets in the game.

The Indian batting maestro threw light on how he prepares for a game, as the Haryana players listened to him attentively.

"There is a bit of visualisation. I would not say I do it always. But when I feel there is a need to think about where the oppositions' bowler can bowl and which shots I should play and which I should avoid. The preparation is based on that," Tendulkar said in the video he posted on his official YouTube channel.

"Sometimes, I feel I am batting well and I need not think much and just react after watching the ball. You have to see how you are performing, if you are batting well then there is no need to change. Because if you try to do even better, you may complicate things," he said.

Tendulkar further stressed that one should stick to their basics if they're not performing well.

"Every player has his own basics and you have to identify that. And when you are not performing well, you need to go back to your basics. When you are batting well, you need to figure out what are you doing which is helping you perform well," said the former Indian cricketer.

In the description of the video, Tendulkar wrote: "Playing for Mumbai has always been a matter of pride for me and it was a close contest against Haryana in my last Ranji match at Lahli. I chatted with the Haryana Ranji team after the match and thoroughly enjoyed the interaction."

Joginder Sharma, the Indian bowler who rose to fame with a brilliant last over in the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup, could be seen sitting beside Tendulkar. Ajay Jadeja was also the part of the Haryana side which took on Mumbai in Tendulkar's final match.

