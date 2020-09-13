Sunday, September 13, 2020
     
My whole world in one frame: Virat Kohli's adorable comment on Anushka Sharma's baby bump picture

Virat Kohli and Anushka are expecting their first child in January next year. 

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 13, 2020 18:22 IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT.KOHLI

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

A month after sharing the news about her pregnancy, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Sunday shared a picture of her baby bump. Virat Kohli and Anushka are expecting their first child in January next year. 

"Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you . When this is not in your control then really what is ?" she captioned the picture as she shared it on her Instagram account. 

Kohli replied with an adorable comment saying, "My whole world in one frame."

Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you . When this is not in your control then really what is ?

Kohli and Anushka, who got married in November 2017, took to Twitter last month to write, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Kohli is presently in the UAE for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which begins from September 19 onwards. 

Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin their campaign against 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21 in Dubai. 

 

